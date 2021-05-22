The Sharjah Consultative Council approved the draft law on human resources for civilians in statutory bodies in the emirate of Sharjah, after introducing amendments, after it discussed the draft law in its 17th session, as part of its work for the second ordinary session of the tenth legislative session, which it held, on Thursday morning, at its headquarters in the city of Sharjah.

During its session, the Board created articles related to job duties and prohibitions regarding the implementation of orders and instructions, performing work accurately, honestly, actively and sincerely, preserving public interests, and adhering to laws, regulations and public order, in addition to another article that deals with what is prohibited for an employee in the authority. The Council discussed a draft law on human resources for civilians in the statutory bodies in the Emirate of Sharjah, and the report received by the Legislative and Legal Affairs, Appeals, Suggestions and Complaints Committee in the Council. It also discussed all the provisions of the law and its various objectives. Members touched upon expressing their views on the articles of the draft law, in the provisions related to the controls Leaves, promotions, duties and prohibitions in the job, entitlements, performance appraisal system, work dates and vacations, and other detailed articles of the law.

In their interventions, members presented a number of opinions on the articles of the draft law, as it was agreed during the session to introduce an article of 10 items that clarify what is prohibited for an employee in the authority, whether in committing an act inconsistent with job duties, or establishing, establishing or managing any association or body Or an organization, or divulging matters known to him by virtue of his job, or combining his job with other jobs, engaging in a professional, commercial, or financial activity related to the activity of the authority, making statements or information or transmitting it to be published in the media without consent, distributing publications, or performing Any work for others with or without pay, or carrying out works or contracts related to the work of the Authority.

Government representatives responded to inquiries by explaining aspects of the legal interpretation of the articles of the draft law, as well as aspects of work in implementing the law in accordance with the aforementioned articles, and the provisions concerned with regulating the work of human resources for civilians and related public affairs.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

