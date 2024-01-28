The Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah approved the project submitted by the committee formed to respond to the speech of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, at the first opening session of the Council.

This came during the third session of the Council of the first regular session of the eleventh legislative term, which was held the day before yesterday at its headquarters, headed by His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Following the discussion of the members, the Council approved the draft response to the opening speech, in preparation for submitting it to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, praising the great interest His Highness gives to citizens and residents, and the members’ emphasis on being of assistance to His Highness and his sincere efforts and continuing the diligent work to achieve his economic, social and humanitarian vision.

The speech emphasized that the approach of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in what he directed would represent the members’ path to strengthen and develop the Emirate of Sharjah, given that the Council enjoys the powers that enable it to carry out its legislative and oversight work, and the emphasis on discussing all issues of concern to citizens with government departments, and contributing to development and raising the level of Services so that everyone can enjoy an abundance of comfort and stability.

The speech also praised the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his deep understanding of the varying needs of segments of society and taking specific measures for each group, which highlights the comprehensive social vision in addressing economic and social challenges, and this is demonstrated by providing assistance to citizens with disabilities, orphans and widows within future programs to ensure the provision of support to the groups most in need. In society, stressing the importance of building a cohesive society and research and applied institutions, and the necessity of linking these knowledge institutions to society through research and studies that would contribute to development and empowerment.