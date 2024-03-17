The Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah approved the draft law on real estate leasing in the emirate after introducing a number of amendments.

The members discussed the draft law, its objectives and articles, and what was stated therein regarding the regulation of concluding a lease contract, ratifying the contract, proving the rental relationship, the obligations of the landlord and tenant, rent waiver, re-renting, reasons for eviction, rental allowance, and everything related to the two parties, leading to the termination of the rental relationship.

The draft law was discussed in the sixth session of the Council, which was held the day before yesterday at the Council’s headquarters as part of its work for the first regular session of the eleventh legislative term, headed by His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Advisory Council.

The Council discussed the draft real estate leasing law and the report received by the Council’s Legislative and Legal Affairs, Appeals, Suggestions and Complaints Committee, in the presence of Counselor Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, His Excellency Issa bin Hanzal, Director of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, and from the Sharjah City Municipality, Khalid Falah Al Suwaidi, Director of Customer Service. Abdullah Ibrahim Shuhail, Director of the Rental Regulation Department, and Muhammad Ali Al-Ridwan, Head of the Judgments Implementation Department.

Counselor Dr. Mansour Muhammad bin Nassar stressed the importance of the current draft law as it represents a work system that is added to the gains of the Emirate of Sharjah and its keenness to regulate the relationship between the parties to the relationship, from landlord and tenant, so that each party guarantees its rights in accordance with the laws in force in the city of Sharjah, pointing out that the Emirate of Sharjah constitutes an attractive environment. For investors and families, therefore, a strong law and legislation was created to regulate the trading of real estate, including buying and selling, and other real rights, all of which are to be regulated by the draft law, especially since the previous law was issued in 2007 AD, meaning nearly 17 years have passed, and there is a need to amend it to keep pace with developments and meet the needs of the parties.

In turn, Khaled Falah Al Suwaidi pointed out that the current draft law touches on the living situation of society and brings together all relevant parties in an organized law, as opinions were collected with municipal employees, dispute resolution and contract ratification committees, judges, and everyone involved with the aim of drafting a draft law that keeps pace with developments and demand for the real estate sector. In the Emirate of Sharjah.

Then, member Hamad Abdel Wahab Al-Qawadi, rapporteur of the Council’s Legislative and Legal Affairs, Suggestions, Appeals and Complaints Committee, read out a draft law for the year 2024 regarding real estate leasing in the Emirate of Sharjah, reviewing the definitions, objectives, competencies and other legal articles mentioned in the draft law.

In their interventions, the members presented a number of opinions on the articles of the draft law, and the government representatives responded to inquiries by clarifying aspects of the legal interpretation of the articles of the draft law, as well as aspects of work in implementing the law and above the aforementioned articles, so that at the conclusion of the session, a draft law for the year 2024 was approved regarding leasing real estate in the Emirate of Sharjah, and it becomes The draft law is the second that the Council will discuss at the beginning of its work for the eleventh legislative term.