The Sharjah Consultative Council approved the draft law on reorganizing the police force in the emirate of Sharjah, after introducing a number of amendments, during its discussion of the draft law in its 13th session as part of its work for the second ordinary session of the tenth legislative term, headed by Council Chairman Ali Mayhad Al-Suwaidi.

The various articles mentioned in the draft law regulating the work system of the police force, in terms of legal formulas in the field of specializations, objectives, administration, and military ranks, were discussed, and what was mentioned in the project was discussed to enable the police force to achieve its goals through the exercise of its competencies in combating crimes in all Sections, types and forms, preventing their occurrence and controlling the perpetrators, in accordance with applicable procedures and legislation.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

