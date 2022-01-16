Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Sharjah completed the semi-final contract of His Highness the President of the State for Football, by defeating Shabab Al-Ahly 4-2 on penalties, after the end of the original and extra time in a negative tie, in the two teams’ match at the end of the quarter-finals of the championship this evening “Sunday”, at the Sharjah Stadium.

Bani Yas rose after beating Ittihad Kalba at his stadium 2-0, and in the “Golden Square”, Sharjah plays with Al-Wasl, and Bani Yas with Al-Wahda.

In the match between Sharjah and Al-Ahly youth, the “king” started pressing from the beginning, and almost scored a goal from Pereira’s ball, and another from Caio, and unfortunately for him it passed next to the right post of goalkeeper Majid Nasser. “Al-Fursan” in imposing his method of play, and in the 61st minute, Abdullah Suhail, Al-Ahly youth player, received a penalty kick, as a result of a foul by Khaled Al-Dhanhani, which was wasted by Ahmed Nour Allah. For the lack of an explicit striker inside the area, Majed Nasser saved Duarte’s powerful shot, and he starred in the first extra period by blocking Caio’s shot, and another from Meloni in the second extra period.

In the penalty shootout, Sharjah scored, Shukurov, Khaled Bawazir, Duarte and Meloni, and Caio Lucas missed, and scored for Al-Ahly youth Aziz Janiev, Pele, and Ahmed Nour Allah and Youssef Jaber missed.