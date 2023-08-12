The Emirate of Sharjah Committee for the Federal National Council Elections 2023 called on members of the electoral bodies to complete the registration procedures for the digital identity, and to adhere to the executive instructions issued by the National Elections Committee.

The committee, affiliated to the National Elections Committee, held a meeting to discuss the ongoing preparations for the implementation of the 2023 Federal National Council elections, at its headquarters in the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

During her meeting chaired by Chancellor Issa Saif bin Handal, she confirmed the readiness of her headquarters, in the Sharjah Consultative Council building, to receive members of the Electoral College of the Emirate wishing to run for the Federal National Council elections 2023, who were unable to register via the link (tarashah.uaenec.ae) available on the website. The website of the National Elections Committee www.uaenec.ae, or the smart application (National Elections Committee – uaenec), which is available on the “Apple Store” and “Google Play” stores, during the period from 15 to 17 August, from 8 am to 3 pm. And on August 18, from 8 am until 12 noon, where the Emirate Committee will receive the candidacy forms after ensuring that the required constitutional conditions are met by the candidate, and then submit them to the National Elections Committee – through the Elections Management Committee – for approval.

The Emirate of Sharjah Committee for the Federal National Council Elections 2023 discussed its mechanism of action represented in providing everything related to the administrative, technical and logistical equipment related to the conduct of the electoral process, and following up everything necessary to ensure the implementation of the elections in accordance with the highest standards of accuracy, transparency and integrity.

Bin Handal confirmed that the Emirate Committee worked to provide all necessary information and facilities to members of the Electoral College of the Emirate who wish to run for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, who are unable to register through the remote candidate registration system via the website of the National Elections Committee or its smart application.

The candidate can submit his candidacy application – whether by himself or through an agent on his behalf under a special power of attorney – to the Emirate Committee, which will receive it after ensuring that the required legal conditions are met by the candidate, and then submit it to the National Elections Committee – through the Elections Management Committee – for approval.

