The Sharjah Committee for the Federal National Council Elections 2023 continued to receive those wishing to run for the second day in a row, and the head of the committee, Counselor Issa Saif bin Handal, confirmed that the turnout is increasing from both women and men, while the registration process takes between three to five minutes, as a maximum. .

Bin Handal explained to «Emirates Today» that the committee has designated a team to respond to complaints and inquiries of those wishing to run, who are facing a problem in the electronic registration process from inside or outside the country, and work to solve it and assist them in completing the registration.

He stated that the committee has the ability to receive representatives of candidates who wish to register, who were unable to attend the committee, in addition to their inability to register through the website.

He pointed out that the committee adopted a new system based on electronic services, to ensure accuracy, speed and transparency, and called on those wishing to run to expedite registration within the specified deadline.