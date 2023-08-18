The Sharjah Federal National Council Elections Committee registered 47 candidates during the first three days, amid expectations of an increased turnout today, which witnesses the closing of registration at 12 noon.

The management of the committee explained to «Emirates Today» that the committee witnessed a turnout by those wishing to run since the first day of the opening of the registration door, whether by personal attendance at the committee’s headquarters, or by registering through smart services, or remote registration from outside the country for travelers, and it also allowed registration for power of attorney holders. For those wishing to run, whose circumstances prevented them from attending directly.

The committee confirmed that the turnout for registration was balanced in the number of men and women, while it is preparing to receive the last of those wishing to run for office today.

The committee allocated a team to respond to the inquiries of those wishing to run, who face a problem in the electronic registration process, whether from inside or outside the country, and work to solve it as soon as possible.

The registration process goes through several procedures that are completed within a few minutes, starting with checking the papers and making sure, then paying the specified amount, then registering through the electronic identity.