Lamia Al Harmoudi (Sharjah)

Rainy weather prevailed in the city of Sharjah, yesterday evening, as moderate to severe rain fell, flooding the streets and squares, and the Sharjah Municipality confirmed its full readiness through emergency teams to avoid the accumulation of water and damage caused by winds in various regions of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Municipality Administration called on all members of society, workers and owners of construction companies to exercise caution and caution during the depression that passes through the region, by driving safely, not using mobile phones while driving, and paying attention to the road to avoid accidents.

The municipality also announced the temporary closure of all public parks in the city due to unstable weather conditions, provided that the parks will be opened after the weather has stabilized, in order to preserve the safety of visitors and avoid accidents.

The Sharjah Municipality Department stressed on all contractors and consultants the need to take the necessary precautions at construction sites, and to ensure that workers adhere to safety and security measures during this period.

Emergency

The Sharjah Municipality Administration stated that the rain emergency teams are on standby to deal with water pools and the resulting damages. And she called on the public to call the emergency number 993 to report any emergency cases.