The Sharjah Civil Defense Authority has warned against placing or storing “lithium-ion” batteries, which are found in electric bicycles, cars, laptops, tablets and phones, near doors and windows or in the home, noting that the high temperature of these batteries may cause an explosive fire that would be difficult to Controlling it, which could lead to death, serious injury, and property loss.

The authority stressed the need to dispose of batteries correctly and safely, and not to store them or throw them in the trash.

She called for avoiding storing the bike or scooter near doors or windows, so as not to impede exit in the event of a fire, while she called for not leaving devices unattended while charging them, and not leaving them on the charger overnight. It also called for not charging devices on the bed, on the sofa, or near flammable materials, and to use batteries and chargers that conform to approved specifications and standards, while keeping the battery and devices in a clean place away from direct sunlight, noting that when a rise in battery or device temperatures is observed, If there are strange sounds, you must stop using the device.