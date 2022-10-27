The Sharjah Civil Defense Authority reported that it revealed its inspection campaigns on buildings and facilities in the emirate through the Civil Protection and Safety Department – Civil Protection Department – which aims to ensure that fire protection equipment and systems comply with the specifications issued by the authority.

The inspection campaigns resulted in the arrest of a number of companies trading fire protection equipment, which supply and install equipment and systems that do not conform to specifications, and the necessary measures have been taken against these companies.

The authority stressed the continuation of these inspection campaigns to limit the violations issued by companies trading fire protection equipment in the emirate.