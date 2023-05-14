The Sharjah Civil Defense Authority stated that a report was received from the authority’s operations room at 1:37 that a fire had occurred in Industrial Area 6, which was a fire in a used auto parts store.
The authority stated that the fire was dealt with by the civil defense teams, and there were no injuries, praise be to God, and the cooling process is now underway.
