Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, Brigadier Sami Al Naqbi, stated that the authority’s teams controlled a fire that broke out in a number of kiosks in the heritage village in the city of Al Dhaid at dawn today without any injuries.

In detail, Brigadier Al Naqbi said that a report was received from the operations room of the Sharjah Police General Command, at exactly 3:14 am, stating that a fire had occurred in the heritage village in the city of Al Dhaid. Accordingly, the Civil Defense teams moved to the site and immediately began dealing with the fire, and were able to control it in record time without any human injuries. The efforts of the Civil Defense personnel prevented the flames from spreading to the rest of the neighboring kiosks, as the site was handed over to the forensic laboratory to determine the causes of the accident.