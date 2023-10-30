The Sharjah Citizens Debt Treatment Committee approved an amount of 75 million and 824 thousand dirhams to pay the debts of 126 cases presented to it, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at providing a stable life and a decent living for his citizens. .

The Head of the Emiri Diwan and Chairman of the Committee for Resolving the Debts of Citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah, Rashid Ahmed bin Al-Sheikh, confirmed that the committee approved, within batch 25, the amount of 75 million and 824 thousand dirhams, to pay the debts of 126 cases from the category of people convicted of financial issues, and the category of insolvent deceased people.

The head of the Sharjah Citizens Debt Processing Committee explained that the total amounts processed from the first batch until the 25th batch amounted to one billion and 127 million and 134 thousand and 153 dirhams, and the total number of beneficiaries reached 2,212 beneficiaries.