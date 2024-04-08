In its 15th edition, the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival brings together an elite group of the brightest names in the world of literature and writing for children and young people, hosting 45 personalities from 14 Arab countries, including a group of Arab and Emirati writers and authors who have enriched the Arab library with their publications in various fields, including science fiction literature, historical stories, puzzles, adventures, and educational books. And education, thereby making a valuable contribution to developing children's imagination and broadening their horizons.

The festival, which will be held at the Expo Center Sharjah during the period from May 1 to 12 next, under the slogan “Be the Hero of Your Story,” provides the opportunity to meet Emirati and Arab guests who have won several awards in a cultural experience that enhances Sharjah’s position as the capital of Arab culture, as the guests participate in dialogue sessions that highlight… Shedding light on the most prominent issues and challenges in the world of children’s and young people’s literature, providing visions and ideas that contribute to shaping the future of this vital knowledge and cultural sector.

Among the writers hosted by the festival is the writer Nadia Al-Najjar, who is one of the prominent voices in children’s literature. Through her sessions, she provides deep insights into the impact of stories and novels on developing cultural awareness among young people. Al-Najjar was chosen as an advisory member of the UAE Council on Books for Young People and has won several awards.

The audience will also meet the writer Aisha Butti Al Shamsi, who specializes in the care and upbringing of children and director of the Fanan Center for Training and Consultation in early childhood care, education and education. She worked as a specialist in early childhood curricula at the Ministry of Education and participated in preparing the document for national standards for childhood curricula. She also participated in preparing the 50th plan for the gifted. It has several publications in the child education sector.

During the festival sessions, Noura Khoury presents a summary of her experiences in children’s literature, where she combines writing with her volunteer work in the field of motherhood and early childhood, and focuses in her writings on highlighting the natural environment and local heritage of the UAE.

Dr. Talib Omran from Syria is one of the prominent figures in the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival. He is a pivotal figure in the world of Arab science fiction. With his history full of research and writings in the fields of science and literature, Dr. Omran offers the public a unique window into the world of science fiction, highlighting its importance in developing awareness and culture among children. .

The festival is hosted by Dr. Eid Jalouli, Algerian academic and professor of Arabic literature and children’s literature. With his rich academic background, he is considered one of the prominent figures in the festival’s literary and cultural discussions, and his various publications in children’s literature have made him one of the prominent voices in this field.

As for Dr. Wafa Al Shamsi from the Sultanate of Oman, she contributes to enriching the festival sessions with her extensive experience, as she is considered one of the leading figures in the field of children’s and young people’s literature and is known for a career full of achievements. Al Shamsi has published more than 50 printed stories and participated in more than 60 stories in various radio and television programs.