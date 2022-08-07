Sharjah (Union)
Since its launch last July, the Sharjah Children’s Summer Camp, affiliated with the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Industry Leaders and Innovators, has attracted more than 2,040 boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 12 years, in various centers in Sharjah.
It continues until August 18.
The camp witnessed a large turnout of children to participate in its various interactive programmes, workshops and activities, provided by specialists who contribute to identifying and developing their skills.
In the field of plastic, musical and theatrical arts, about 20 workshops are presented that contribute to the development of artistic sense, including: a “3D design” course to learn how to convert dimensions, images, and drawing characters into three-dimensional designs. The “Resin” art course teaches the basics of drawing and choosing colors using resin used in artwork and decoration to produce innovative artworks.
In the “Puppet Art” and “Shadow Imagination” workshops, children interact by learning how to make and move dolls. In the “Musical Melodies” course, they learn how to perform the correct vocal performance and take into account the exits of letters and vocal syllables through musical performance with various musical instruments.
Children acquire some life skills through the “Fashion Design” course, which helps them understand the basics of drawing and design, and learn about types of fabrics and the art of choosing colors.
With the aim of motivating children to love reading and learning, and to develop their linguistic and cultural skills, the participants have the opportunity to discover the cultures of different peoples, including the Japanese and Spanish cultures, and the most important customs, traditions, fashion, arts and music of the two countries, as well as the purposeful and enjoyable reading workshops that combine fun, learning and play.
In order to maintain health and develop physical and mental fitness, children in the camp participate in many sports activities, including a swimming skills course, and a game of chess, in addition to their participation in the Challenge Accepted Program, which includes a series of adventures and sports challenges.
The camp includes a series of educational and recreational trips to various tourist destinations in Sharjah to discover its attractions.
By holding summer camps, “Sharjah Children” seeks to refine and develop children’s skills and invest their energies during the summer vacation for the benefit of them, in addition to providing them with many scientific and practical skills through the courses and programs offered.
#Sharjah #Childrens #Camp #attracts #children
