Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, organized by the Sharjah Book Authority, announced the opening of registration for the Sharjah Children’s Book Award, the Sharjah Audio Book Award, and the Sharjah Children’s Book Award for People with Visual Needs, until next March 15. Deadline for receiving entries.

The three awards celebrate the world of children’s literature and all its intellectual and creative aspects, and all forms of children’s books, and honor children’s writers and encourage them to produce high-quality literary works, enrich the library of children’s literature in the Arab world and the world, and contribute to enhancing the child’s awareness, enriching his literary taste and developing his talents and intellectual abilities. Building a generation of educated, aware youth capable of promoting the progress of their society and country.

The “Sharjah Children’s Book Award” includes three categories, including “Children’s Book in Arabic” for the age group 4-12 years, “Young People’s Book in Arabic” for the age group 13-17 years, and “Children’s Book in English” for the age group 7-13. Annually, the total financial prizes amount to 60 thousand dirhams, distributed equally among the winners in each category.

The general conditions of the award include that the participating works must be unique and new in their topics, and that two years must not have passed since the publication of the first edition of the participating book from the date of the current session. Also, only the first edition of the book will be accepted, and the award-winning author in the same field is not allowed to participate before two years have passed. On his victory.

The administration is not obligated to return submitted books, nor does it accept translated or adapted works. It stipulates specifying the age group that the book targets. The administration has the right to use the cover of the winning book or part of its contents in advertising of all kinds without referring to the author or publisher. The names of the winners are announced and distributed. Awards at a special ceremony during the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival.

The “Sharjah Children’s Book Award for People with Visual Needs” seeks to achieve a noble goal, which is to help blind and visually impaired children read books, and this is what makes it unique in its goals and objectives. In addition to allocating a financial award of 20 thousand dirhams to the winner, the award is keen to follow up on the merits of what After winning, the winning book will be published and marketed at the global level.

Participating works must use prominent tactile drawings that rely on many different methods for protruding and embodying shapes, affix these drawings and install them in a proper manner, and write the text in large, clear and contrasting letters in Braille, taking into account the ease of opening and browsing the book smoothly and the ease of tactile reading without obstacles in the path of touch. Ensuring the contrast and clarity of colors will stimulate the vision of the visually impaired.

While the “Sharjah Audio Book Award” keeps pace with contemporary technological progress in the non-traditional children’s book sector, it includes two categories, “Best Audio Book in Arabic” and “Best Audio Book in English,” and its total financial prizes amount to 30 thousand dirhams, divided equally among the winner. Each category, after meeting the general conditions and criteria for participation in the “Sharjah Children’s Book Award”.