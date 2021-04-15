Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Child Friendly Office, affiliated to the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, has launched its new website, which was built according to the highest technical standards, and includes many options that facilitate the public access to the efforts, projects, programs and plans provided by the office through which it seeks to support and enhance child care And the consecration of a culture of awareness of children’s rights in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The site provides a number of manuals and educational materials issued by the office over the past years, which can be downloaded and used free of charge for all visitors, specialists and members of society in general, through the window of “Sharjah Child-Friendly Academy”, which was launched by the office last year with the aim of promoting children’s rights Spreading child and family friendly culture.