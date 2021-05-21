Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Sharjah Cultural Chess Club qualified for the third stage, which represents the semi-finals of the World Schools Championship «Expo 2020», with the success of its players during the first and second stage qualifiers in achieving second place in the group, so that the players are one step away from qualifying for the final stage, which will take place during the exhibition. Expo Dubai 2020 next October.

This tournament is considered one of the strongest global online competitions at the junior level, as it included 300 teams from different parts of the world, and nearly 2,700 players, and after competitions that carried the spirit of excitement and rivalry, the tournament reached its third stage, which includes only 30 teams, they are the best on At the world level they compete in 5 groups, each group includes 6 teams, as the two best teams from each group qualify for the final stage, so that the final number that will participate in the final stage is 10 teams, in addition to the two best teams selected by the organizing committee in the tournament.

The club’s team is represented by 9 players: Hamad Badr Al-Zarouni, Abdel-Rahman Mohamed Al-Taher, Abdullah Yahya Al-Hammadi, Rashid Hussein Al-Hammadi, Hamad Shuaib Al-Kaf, Yahya Shuaib Al-Kaf, Zayed Sultan Al-Taher, Raji Sayel Abu Aziza and Saud Jaber Al-Zarouni, and their training is supervised by Moroccan international professor Mukhlis Al-Adnani.

Omar Numan Al Ali, Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Head of the Technical Staff praised the results achieved by the club’s players by qualifying for the third stage of the World Championship, and booking a seat among the 30 best teams in the world, stressing that this is the remarkable level in which the players appeared and achieved impressive results with Players from countries with a great deal of experience in the world of chess did not come by accident. Rather, it was the result of planning, work, and concerted action of administrative and technical efforts.