Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The first phase of the chess education course organized by the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, in cooperation with the Department of Social Services in Sharjah for children at the Orphan Care Home, was concluded, and the event was organized over a period of two weeks at the care home headquarters for those under 14 years of age.

The implementation of the course was supervised by the international professor Omar Numan Al Ali, assistant secretary-general and international trainer, Suhaib Al-Ikla, and the event included many chess training programs according to the latest academic methods and based on the textbook series “Steps for Teaching Chess”. .

Omar Numan Al Ali confirmed that this session comes within the work plan, programs and initiatives of the club’s cultural and community activities for the year 2021, which seeks to integrate social groups such as orphans, the elderly, people with hearing disabilities and people with special needs, through workshops organized by the club and its international academy to teach and spread the sport Chess, indicating the success of the initiative with its activities within the effectiveness of training orphans in achieving its goals.