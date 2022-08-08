The Sharjah Charity Association was able to provide monthly aid throughout the first half of this year, with a financial value of 10.3 million dirhams, while the number of beneficiaries was estimated at 6000 beneficiaries.

The association announced that its monthly aid targets the needy category of people with limited income in order to guarantee them a decent life and meet their living needs.

The monthly assistance is a material support for the simple-income owners who do not have other sources of income, as well as the elderly, divorced and widowed citizen families who are not beneficiaries of government assistance.

The Acting Head of the Institutional Services Sector, Dr. Ali Muhammad Al-Salami, stressed that the association relies on the donations and charitable contributions of benefactors to support deserving families, as it includes among its records a large number of cases of widows, orphans, needy families and divorced women, who have no income that guarantees them a decent life.

For these cases, the association provides cash assistance as monthly salaries, enabling them to provide their necessary needs for a decent living. Regular monthly assistance, as the case is monitored on a permanent basis throughout the year.

He confirmed the provision of monthly assistance to cases due from those registered in the association’s statements at its headquarters and all its sub-departments in Al Madam, Al Dhaid, Kalba, Khor Fakkan and Dibba Al Hisn.

Al-Salami pointed out that the association’s role is to support the poor and those with limited income to ensure the stability of their living conditions.

He stressed the keenness to respect the privacy of the beneficiaries by allowing the submission of applications through the website, which provides more ease and privacy.

He indicated that the assistance provided to many needy segments came thanks to the donors’ generosity, charity and charity. He called for more support and participation in the success of the association’s various programs, which primarily emphasize social interdependence and solidarity among all segments of society.