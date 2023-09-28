The Sharjah Charity Association provided support for 1,350 heart operations for children around the world from 2009 until the end of last year, as part of the “Little Hearts” campaign, which is concerned with providing medical care for children with heart disease in the countries covered by the association’s work.

The surgeries were distributed between catheterization and open-heart operations and were carried out in India, Bangladesh, Senegal, Mauritania, Morocco, Sudan, Tanzania and Tajikistan, according to the report issued by the association on the occasion of World Heart Day, which falls on September 29 of each year.

The association conducts organized campaigns consisting of a specialized medical team headed by the head of the medical team for the Little Hearts Campaign, Dr. Ahmed Al Kamali, to the countries covered by the association’s work and projects.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Charitable Society, Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, said that the Little Hearts Campaign aims to provide care for children with heart diseases who need urgent heart surgery, as part of the Society’s efforts to implement its vision aimed at focusing on actions that directly touch the necessary human needs. Pointing out that the association conducts medical campaigns in which an integrated medical team is available to perform surgeries on children in developing countries and covers all campaign costs from donations from benefactors.

He continued that the association stresses the importance of this great work in providing urgent support to cases of heart disease, which is one of the diseases that exhausts the soul, especially with regard to open-heart surgeries, and at the same time it requires huge costs that the families of affected children cannot afford, and from this standpoint comes the importance of managing It is important for these campaigns to be supported by philanthropists, to whom we extend all our thanks for their support of this project, which has yielded remarkable success in providing urgent medical aid to the poor and needy around the world.