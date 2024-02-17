The Sharjah Charitable Society has strengthened its efforts to support those affected by the rains in Kalba, in cooperation with the Sharjah Police General Command, the General Administration of Civil Defense in Sharjah, the National Crisis, Emergency and Disaster Management Authority, the Social Services Department, and the Emergency Housing Department. The association’s work teams continued their efforts to provide urgent assistance that supports the stability of those affected.

Nasser Masoud Bilal, director of the association’s administration in Kalba, said that the association provided more than 8,700 meals as part of its goals to provide the basic needs of those affected at their residence in the emergency housing sites in the areas of Al-Musalla, Al-Tala’a and Al-Baraha. It also distributed more than 400 bags containing heavy blankets and winter clothes for those affected.

Masoud stressed that the association’s action plan continues to provide various means of support according to the needs of each family, in light of carrying out social responsibility to serve members of society and achieve stability for those groups.