Sharjah (WAM)

The Sharjah Charity Society announced that the number of its orphans sponsored during the first half of this year amounted to 27,055 sponsored by financial allocations amounting to 31.6 million dirhams in more than 21 countries around the world, in addition to sponsoring orphans within the country in cooperation with the Sharjah Social Services Department.

Mohammed Rashid bin Bayat, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Sharjah Charitable Society, said: Islam cared for the orphan and arranged for his care a great reward, and considered it one of the best works because it compensates the orphan for the kindness and tenderness of his father. With great interest, and in translation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the extent of the care and support it provided to its sponsored after losing the sympathy of parenthood, the Society worked to develop a specific mechanism for sponsorship programs aimed at adding more organization, represented in the division of The sponsorships are divided into 5 categories, covering approximately 26,547 orphans, in addition to sponsoring 358 cases of needy families, imams and teachers, about 83 sponsored persons, and students of knowledge, in addition to 57 cases of people with disabilities.

He added that the association based its strategic vision on contributing to securing the necessary humanitarian needs and helping to achieve charitable works inside and outside the country.. Noting that the Department of Sponsors and Orphans Affairs in the association works throughout the year in search of the deserving and needy to provide comprehensive care to them, in addition to the inclusion of new guarantees Orphans, students of knowledge, people with disabilities and Mtafvin.