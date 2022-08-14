The Sharjah Charity Society announced that the number of orphans sponsored by it reached 27,055 during the first half of this year, with financial allocations amounting to 31.6 million dirhams in more than 21 countries around the world, in addition to sponsoring orphans inside the country in cooperation with the Sharjah Social Services Department.

The Vice-Chairman of the Board of Sharjah Charitable Society, Mohammed Rashid bin Bayat, said that Islam cared for the orphan and arranged for his care a great reward, and considered it one of the best works because it compensates the orphan for the kindness and tenderness of his father. With great interest in translating the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the extent of the care and support it provided to its sponsored after losing the sympathy of fatherhood, the Society worked to develop a specific mechanism for sponsorship programs aimed at adding more organization represented in dividing the guarantees into 5 categories It covers approximately 26,547 orphans, in addition to sponsoring 358 cases from the category of needy families, the category of imams and teachers, about 83 sponsored persons, and the category of science students, as well as 57 cases of people with disabilities.

He added that the association is based in its strategic vision on contributing to securing the necessary humanitarian needs and helping to achieve charitable works inside and outside the country.. Noting that the Department of Sponsors and Orphans Affairs in the association works throughout the year in search of the deserving and needy to provide comprehensive care to them, in addition to the inclusion of new guarantees from Orphans, students, people with disabilities and Mtafvin.