The Sharjah Charity Association sent a package of medical supplies to support some hospitals in the Republic of Malawi as part of the logistical support programs provided by the association to health institutions in countries that lack basic services, as the association seeks to raise the level of these institutions to provide the residents of those countries with the necessary health care.

The Director of Projects and External Aid, Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al Ali, said that the container includes a package of medical materials, including medical beds, wheelchairs, and a group of medical consumables, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Al Ali pointed out that the Republic of Malawi is one of the countries covered by the association’s foreign aid, and it has implemented many construction and seasonal projects, including the construction of 93 mosques, which were implemented according to the desire of donors, in addition to 88 productive projects and various charitable projects aimed at raising the level of care and services in remote areas of the population.