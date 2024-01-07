The Sharjah Charitable Society transported a container containing medical equipment to support care centers for the elderly and people of determination in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania as part of the Society’s efforts to raise the level of health care provided to patients in remote areas, as Mauritania is among 110 countries around the world covered by the Society’s aid and humanitarian work.

Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al Ali, Director of Projects and External Aid at the Sharjah Charitable Society, said that the container targets about 2,500 beneficiaries and includes a package of medical aid represented in 44 medical beds, 16 wheelchairs for the elderly and people of determination, and artificial respirators, in addition to distributing 1,000 copies of the Holy Qur’an to mosques in Some remote villages and 9 tons of dates addressed to 1,000 families in various areas around the capital, Nouakchott.