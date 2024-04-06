The Sharjah Charitable Society revealed that the number of beneficiaries of its medical assistance during the past year reached 1,377 beneficiaries, at a total cost of 35.7 million dirhams, according to the report issued by the society in conjunction with World Health Day, which falls on April 7th of each year.

The association's executive director, Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, said that the association's assistance has expanded in general, especially with regard to helping patients who are unable to afford their treatment expenses.

He added that the association's plan included a systematic policy aimed at improving programs for providing treatment and medicines to patients by working to remove obstacles that hinder the rapid implementation of assistance, which would contribute to the speed of the case receiving treatment, alleviating its pain and recovery.

He pointed out that the association opens the door for assistance to treat patients from various emirates of the country according to precise and urgent procedures to enable the beneficiary to obtain his treatment as quickly as possible. He explained that the 1,377 cases that benefited from the association’s assistance included: 356 cases that underwent surgeries that fall under the category of surgeries for life-destructive diseases, 215 cases suffering from chronic diseases and needing continuous treatment, in addition to 153 cases of various cancers, and 210 cases of kidney failure. He added that the treatment assistance also included covering the treatment fees for 111 birth cases, and instilling hope in the hearts of infertility patients by sponsoring fertilization and IVF operations. The assistance also included paying the debts of 105 difficult patients, in addition to helping 102 patients with determination, and helping 81 patients. Of eye patients, in addition to treating 44 other different conditions.