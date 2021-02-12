Last year, Sharjah Charitable Society provided housing assistance to 1544 beneficiaries, at a cost of 16.4 million dirhams. It included the restoration and furnishing of the homes of a number of incapable cases, as well as ensuring the payment of rental fees for those who defaulted on payment.

The Executive Director of the Society, Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, confirmed that the past year witnessed the implementation of many important assistance and initiatives to enhance the society’s work process and continue efforts to support needy families within the cut aid programs, in a way that reflects positively on them and achieves stability for them. He added that the housing assistance programs include furnishing homes with household appliances, necessary furniture and electrical appliances, in addition to ensuring the delivery of electricity and water services, and paying back dues.





