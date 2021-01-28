Sharjah (WAM)

The Sharjah Charitable Society discussed, during its annual meeting, the day before yesterday, at the Holy Quran Complex in Sharjah, headed by Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, the general annual plan for various works and projects inside and outside the country, and developed alternative scenarios and mechanisms to continue its implementation in the event of any exceptional circumstances that confirm the permanence of work Charity and its continuity, and even its spread in a wider and more comprehensive manner, in addition to reviewing the new changes that coincide with the association’s plan towards improving charitable and humanitarian work, and providing a more flexible environment in general performance in a way that enhances the level of customer satisfaction, meets their satisfaction, and meets their aspirations.

Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi valued the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for the continuous process of charitable work, which had a great impact on the association’s assumption of a distinguished position that placed it in the ranks of charitable institutions operating inside and outside the country, which has become an important number and name. The field is not without mention of the Sharjah Charitable Society and its many contributions when talking about charitable and humanitarian work.

He pointed out that the culture of philanthropy is based on helping individuals and enabling them to depend on themselves, which calls for more focus on implementing programs that grow people, invest in their capabilities and knowledge, and provide tools that help them to do so in order to be a positive, productive member, not just a consumer. .

During the meeting, the members of the association’s board of directors reviewed the proposed work plan for the coming period, which is characterized by digitalization and abandoning traditional systems in line with the changes that have occurred in society, as the attendees unanimously agreed that the association has made a broad leap in this path, and that the next phase is a confirmation of what has been achieved from Gains in the framework of electronic transformation, the most important of which was the ability to overcome the Corona pandemic smoothly without stopping the work of the association or one of its projects, but on the contrary, as this transformation contributed to expanding the scope of the implemented initiatives, allocating links through the website to provide assistance to those affected by the crisis electronically and focus on the campaign Ramadan and the most appropriate mechanism to implement its programs in parallel.