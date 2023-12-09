Yesterday, at the Sharjah Charity Society Medical Center – Khor Fakkan, the Sharjah Charitable Society launched the 12th medical camp, to conduct extensive initial medical examinations, free of charge, for needy families residing in the Eastern Province.

The camp is an extension of the previous camps launched by the association in various regions of the emirate, and an affirmation of its keenness to provide a healthy environment for the residents of the eastern region with limited income, and to enable them to be assured of their safety.

The camp also introduces the Sharjah Charity Society Medical Center, which opened at the end of last year, and aims to provide health care and treatment to people with limited income in the Eastern Region, who are registered in the Society’s aid lists.

The acting director of the association’s administration in Khor Fakkan, Nasser Masoud Bilal, confirmed that the 12th medical camp is the largest of the association in terms of the numbers of targets and the tests it includes.

He explained that it provides examinations for early detection of breast cancer, examinations for geriatric diseases, a mobile clinic for dental and eye examinations, blood pressure and diabetes examinations, and gynecological examinations, in addition to providing medicines, nutritional supplements for children, and general and internal medicine examinations, with the participation of 16 cooperating parties.

The camp aims to examine more than 1,100 cases, which embodies everyone’s solidarity to advance the process of charitable work and carry out social responsibility.

He explained that the camp witnessed a large turnout from the targeted people who came to check on their health.

• “The camp provides a mobile clinic for dental, eye, blood pressure and diabetes examinations.”