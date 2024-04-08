The Sharjah Charitable Society announced the preparation of 130,000 zakat collections that were contracted and purchased several months ago in preparation for distributing them to those who deserve it on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, noting that zakat is distributed from the association’s headquarters and its branches to its beneficiaries in the form of in-kind, while its value is received in cash from donors at a value of 25 dirhams. For every individual who wishes to delegate the association to distribute his zakat al-Fitr to those who deserve it.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of the Association, said that all preparations related to the Zakat Al-Fitr project have been completed, and 130,000 bags of rice are scheduled to be distributed to eligible groups, as the Association has allocated 3.2 million dirhams from its Ramadan campaign allocations to purchase the entitlements scheduled to be distributed, indicating that the distribution process will It includes those registered in the association’s records at its main headquarters and all its affiliated cities and regions in Al-Bataeh, Al-Madam, Al-Dhaid, Kalba, Khor Fakkan, and Dibba Al-Hisn, and continues until dawn on the day of Eid Al-Fitr.

Ibn Khadem noted that the association continues to receive donations from benefactors who wish to act on behalf of the association in distributing their zakat to deliver it to those entitled to it registered in the association’s lists in kind. A number of donation channels have been provided that enable benefactors to pay the value of zakat al-Fitr on their behalf and on their families through the website and the link. Smart phones that can donate through SMS codes. It is also possible to activate the deduction of the value of the zakat due through the credit card in addition to the payment service via Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, in addition to the voucher collectors present in public places, shops, modern digital donation devices, or through the association’s headquarters. In the city of Sharjah and its branches in the eastern and central regions.

Ibn Khadim noted the importance of early payment of Zakat dues to enable the Association to perform its charitable and humanitarian role in delivering Zakat al-Fitr to those who deserve it at the appropriate time and place, pointing to the support that the Association received in the project of breaking the fast for a fasting person, the food basket, and the other projects of the Association and its Ramadan campaign, and he appreciated the trust of the people. Goodness in the campaigns launched by the association within the “Jood” campaign projects.