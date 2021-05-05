The Sharjah Charitable Society announced its readiness to distribute Zakat Al-Fitr to the beneficiaries in kind, with 130 thousand fitrah of rice for the benefit of 15 thousand families, provided that the donors deliver the zakat dues in cash and the association will distribute it in kind, and it is decided that the distribution operations will continue to the beneficiaries registered in the association’s lists. Until the dawn of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, while it was decided that the receipt of Zakat Al-Fitr from its donors should be limited in the form of cash, and not to receive any in-kind materials.

The Director of Resources and Support Services Department, Abdullah Saif bin Hindi, said that all preparations related to the Zakat Al-Fitr project have been completed in terms of the preventive measures taken in light of the current circumstance, explaining that 130 thousand bags of rice will be distributed to the deserving groups, and the association has allocated three million dirhams. From the allocations of the Ramadan campaign to purchase the dues to be distributed. He pointed out that the distribution process will include those registered in the association’s lists at its headquarters and all its cities and regions in Al-Bataih, Al-Madam, Al-Dhaid, Kalba, Khorfakkan, and Dibba Al-Hisn, and will continue until dawn on the Happy Eid.

Ibn Hindi pointed out that the association continues to receive donations from philanthropists who wish to delegate the association to distribute their zakat at a rate of 20 dirhams per person, to deliver it to the beneficiaries registered in the association’s lists in kind, and a number of donation channels have been provided that enable the benefactors to pay the value of Zakat al-Fitr. On behalf of them and their families through the smart link, where donations can be made through SMS codes, the deduction of the Zakat value can be activated through the credit card, in addition to bank transfers to the association’s accounts, in addition to the donation through the website, coupon collectors who are in public places and shops Or contact the representative of the association at 80014.





