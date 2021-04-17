Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Charitable Society announced that it has allocated 250 thousand fasting breakfast meals, which have been distributed since the first day of the month of Ramadan, and the distribution will continue until the end of the holy month in 35 countries around the world in coordination and cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and state embassies in the capitals of the countries covered by the association’s work and its offices .

Mohammed Hamdan Al-Zari, Director of Projects and Guarantees Department, said that the fasting breakfast project comes within the programs that the association is keen to implement annually at the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, to help the needy, and to complement the humanitarian aid it provides, in a sense of the humanitarian duty that it is committed to being one of the charitable institutions in the UAE And which adheres to the values ​​of supporting brothers and friends in the difficult circumstances they are going through.