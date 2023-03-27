The Sharjah Charity Association has identified 5 ways to receive zakat money from donors as part of its endeavor to provide more flexibility and ease for zakat payers, noting that all the methods presented are easy and quick for zakat amounts to reach the association.

Ali Muhammad Al-Rashdi, Head of the Resources and Investment Sector, said that the amounts of zakat money represent an important tributary of the association’s tributaries and cover the association’s spending on relief aid, which amounts to approximately 75 million dirhams annually.

He explained that those wishing to pay the zakat of their money can benefit from the services of the association’s website, which provides ease and great flexibility in donating in a very smooth and easy way. Zakat money directors may donate through digital channels represented by the Apple Pay or Samsung Pay service and credit cards, adding that donation methods also include direct donation from the association’s headquarters or one of its branches in the central and eastern region, while the association provides representatives to receive donations from its owners, explaining that donors who wish can communicate With the representative of the association to hand over the value of their donation of zakat money, call the toll-free number 80014.

The value of zakat money can also be placed through a bank transfer through the association’s accounts in Sharjah Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

