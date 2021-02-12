During the year 2020, Sharjah Charitable Society provided housing assistance to 1544 beneficiaries at a cost of 16.4 million dirhams, including the restoration and furnishing of the homes of a number of incapable cases, in addition to taking care of the payment of rental fees for others who are defaulting in payment, in translation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, with the support of charitable hearts.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, the Society’s Executive Director, confirmed that the past year witnessed the implementation of many important aids and initiatives to enhance the association’s work process and continue efforts to support needy families within the cut aid programs to reflect positively on them and achieve stability, pointing out that housing aid programs include furnishing homes with devices Household, necessary furniture and electrical appliances, in addition to taking care of the connection of electricity and water services, and paying back dues.