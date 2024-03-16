The Sharjah Charitable Society has finished distributing the entitlements for the “Ramadan Basket” project, which comes within the projects of its “Jood” Ramadan campaign, and aims to help needy families provide Ramadan supplies and basic needs throughout the blessed month of Ramadan.

The association’s executive director, Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, said, “The work teams of the association’s employees and volunteers assigned by the Supreme Committee for the Ramadan Campaign have finished distributing the (Ramadan basket) allocations, as the contents of the (basket) were provided in cooperation with the cooperating commercial outlets.”

He added, “The association provided (the basket) to approximately 25,000 beneficiaries, while the demand by philanthropists to donate to the project was intense, as the association was able to expand the base of beneficiaries to reach 50,000 beneficiaries from the proceeds of distributing 10,000 baskets, which include several types of Basic foodstuffs.

Bin Khadem pointed out that “distribution continued on a daily basis in all regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, through the sub-administrations in the central region of Al-Bataeh, Al-Madam and Al-Dhaid, in addition to the eastern region, and the distribution process also included cooperating service institutions.”

He pointed out the importance of the “Ramadan Basket” project in achieving the highest levels of care and support for the deserving, and emphasizing the spread of the culture of volunteerism and humanitarian work in society, which supports the values ​​of social solidarity among the various segments of society, increases their solidarity, and spreads joy in the souls of the deserving segments.