The Sharjah Charity Association announced that the housing assistance it provided during the first half of this year exceeded the financial value of 6.9 million dirhams, and it included 766 needy families whose assistance requests were approved, which fell under 3 items included in the umbrella of housing assistance, which are furniture and electrical appliances. household, repair and maintenance of homes, and ensure the payment of rental arrears and late fees for electricity and water services.

Abdullah Saif bin Hindi, Acting Executive Director of the Sharjah Charity Association, said that the housing aid is part of the lump-sum aid programs aimed at providing a decent life for needy families, in a manner that guarantees stability, family reunion, strengthening its interdependence and strengthening community and family bonds.

He explained that the housing assistance provided by the association during the first six months of this year contributed to raising and easing the living burdens of 565 families who were unable to meet the rental dues that had accumulated on them and executive rulings were issued against them, and the value of those rental arrears and arrears of electricity and water services amounted to 4.6 million dirhams.

Ibn Hindi indicated that the housing assistance programs included ensuring the maintenance and restoration of the homes and homes of 47 families living in dilapidated houses and dwellings at a cost of 896 thousand dirhams, while furnishing the living homes with home furnishings and electrical appliances for more than 154 families of the poor, with a financial value of 1.3 million dirhams. .

He stressed that the association continues its charitable work that would bring joy to the souls of the needy, and reflect the cohesion and social solidarity between the Emirati society, which is characterized by the values ​​of giving and love of goodness, indicating that the association looks at the assistance of the homeless and those who are unable to pay residential rent fees and electricity and water bills with attention and within. Her efforts to enhance her work path and her confirmation of the great role of humanitarian work in supporting needy families.

He said that due to the need of many poor families to support and provide safe housing or to do the necessary maintenance for dilapidated houses or that need support for finishing works for low-income people, the association is working to restore a number of houses for some of the poor families in which these families live within the lump-sum aid programs so that This reflects positively on them and achieves stability for them and avoids dispersion.

Ibn Hindi pointed out that the association does not hesitate to provide assistance to those who deserve it, and calls on all those in need to submit requests for assistance through the website, including the required documents and papers, which must include a copy of the Emirates ID cards for family members in addition to a copy of the passports, provided that there is a valid residence permit. In the state for residents, or a family book for citizens, and a statement of marital status, in addition to a letter of statement from the penal and correctional institution in the event that the beneficiary of the assistance dictates an executive judgment in financial difficulty, and the documents requesting assistance must also include a letter from the employer indicating the total monthly salary, with A bank account statement, a copy of the commercial license and approval of signatures for workers in the private sector, in addition to a lease contract documented by the competent authorities or proof of ownership of the residential property, and a statement of the value of the electricity bill. In the event that there is an existing rental case, it is necessary to attach a copy of the case from the municipality to which the place of residence belongs, and a letter of judicial execution, along with bringing the last bill of electricity and water services with a letter from the competent authority stating the power outage in the event of assistance related to failure to pay the dues of utility bills.

He said that if the application is completed with all the documents, the field study procedures will be carried out and a report will be submitted to the competent committee to make its decision in terms of eligibility to obtain assistance or not, as the auditors can communicate via the free call center number 80014 for all inquiries related to requests for assistance submitted or emerging. Pointing out that providing the appropriate climate and environment would enhance one’s stability, which comes at the forefront of the association’s efforts to launch programs that take those who deserve to be self-reliant, thanking everyone who donated and contributed to achieving stability.