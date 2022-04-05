Sharjah (WAM)

The Sharjah Charity Society has started distributing 250,000 fasting meals from the first day of Ramadan until the end of the holy month in more than 30 countries around the world in coordination and cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and state embassies in the capitals of the countries covered by the Society’s activities and offices.

Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al Ali, Director of Projects Department and External Aid in the association, said that the Iftar fasting project comes within the programs that the association is keen to implement annually at the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan to help the needy and to complement the humanitarian aid it provides in several countries around the world, sensing the humanitarian duty it is committed to, being one of the Charitable institutions in the UAE that support brothers and friends in all circumstances.