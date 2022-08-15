During its meeting chaired by Board Member, Dr. Yaqoub Ali Al-Naqbi, the Rain Affected Committee, affiliated to the Sharjah Charity Society, revealed the package of decisions that were adopted after the end of the first and second phases of the operations of counting those affected by the rain, as part of its efforts to contain those affected by the air depression to which he was exposed. Residents of the Eastern Province in Al Dhaid, Khor Fakkan and some areas of the residents of the Emirate of Fujairah.

The head of the branches sector, director of the association’s administration in Kalba, a member of the rain-affected inventory committee, Nasser Masoud Bilal, stated that the meeting discussed the cases that the search committees visited their homes, and the percentage of damage they sustained, as the number reached about 100 affected families, at a total cost of 569 thousand. dirhams.

He added, “The committee approved the distribution of maintenance aid and household appliances in the form of cash, according to the needs of each family, with amounts ranging between 3000 and 25,000 dirhams per family, according to the extent of the damage that was monitored by the field research committees.”

He stressed that “the committee continues its work in coordination with the Department of Social Services and the Department of Emergency Housing, to finish studying the conditions of all affected families, as the association continues its endeavors to ensure living stability for them, in addition to ensuring relief for those in distress and working to support them in a way that guarantees them a decent life.”

