The “Sharjah Charity Association” and the “Big Heart Foundation” continue to support those affected by earthquakes in brotherly Syria and friendly Turkey.

Next Saturday evening, the Sharjah Expo Center will witness the preparation of 5,000 food and health parcels with the generous support of the Sharjah Cooperative Society, as part of the national campaign “Bridges of Goodness”, which has continued its work since its launch in early February, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President The state to unite efforts and secure medical, food and life supplies and send them to the affected people in both Syria and Turkey.

Sharjah Charity’s efforts come within the invitation of the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, to renew support for the “Bridges of Good” campaign through the live broadcast of the “Charity Telethon” through the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority to receive public donations and within the framework of completing the efforts of the campaign that comes in coordination With the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and in cooperation with the Sharjah Volunteer Center, which is working on preparing the parcels with the knowledge of its volunteers.

Sharjah Charity called on community members to support and initiate the campaign to complete its humanitarian efforts and establish its lofty values, which were included in upholding the value of humanitarian work and its role in supporting affected peoples and communities.