Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of the Sharjah Charitable Society, affirmed that the association was able, thanks to the donations and contributions of donors and their continuous support, to achieve its humanitarian goals, which are based on enhancing the volume of its work that is provided to its beneficiaries, as the efforts of the benefactors contributed to enhancing the efficiency of the work of the charitable dialysis center specialized in Providing hemodialysis sessions for needy and poor patients with kidney failure who are unable to provide for the expenses and costs of their treatment.

He explained that since the beginning of the center’s inauguration in mid-April of last year until mid-January this year, the association was able to provide 4,686 washing sessions, at a cost of 3.5 million dirhams, in contrast to other numbers of beneficiary patients registered in various hospitals and health authorities at the state level, and who were ensured by the association to treat them. And the dues for kidney failure dialysis sessions