The Sharjah Club team retained the title of the seventh edition of the Japanese Ambassador’s Cup for Judo, for the junior and youth category, which was held in the Fatima Bint Mubarak Sports School hall in Abu Dhabi, and was organized by the Judo Federation in cooperation with the Japanese Embassy and the Japanese Oil Development Company “JODKUSH”, under the sponsorship of Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Darai, President of the Federation.

The tournament witnessed the participation of 120 players from Al-Nasr Club, Sharjah Sports Club, Sharjah Self-Defense Club, Kalba Federation, Khor Fakkan, Fujairah Martial Arts Club, Al Dhafra Centre, Dubai Olympics, Nogueira Academy, and Dubai Tundra Centre, and 21 players from the Sharjah Women’s Sports and Fujairah Martial Arts teams. .

The Sharjah Club team came first and was crowned with 4 gold medals, and in second place was the Fujairah Martial Arts Club team with 2 golds and 4 silvers, then the Kalba Federation came in third with 2 golds.

At the girls' level, the Fujairah Martial Arts team came in first place with 3 golds and 4 silvers, and the Sharjah Women's Sports Team came in second place with 3 golds and 2 silvers, and the girls' matches witnessed a tremendous artistic boom.

At the conclusion of the championship competitions, the Federation, in cooperation with the People of Determination “Special Olympics Champions,” organized wonderful joint demonstration training between a group of the Emirates Youth Team for People of Determination for Judo and the Emirates Youth Judo Team, which received great encouragement from the attendees.

At the conclusion of the tournament, the winners were crowned by Akio Isumana, the Japanese ambassador to the country, with the participation of Muhammad Jassim Al-Sajwani, Assistant Secretary of the Federation, and in the presence of Issa Musa bin Howiden, Chairman of the Judo Clubs and Centers Committee in the Eastern and Northern Regions, and Ali Muhammad Al-Yamahi, member of the Council representing the youth category.

The ambassador also awarded his Japanese compatriot Koki Ashida, coach of the UAE national judo team for age groups, a certificate of appreciation and gratitude, which is usually given to individuals and groups who have made significant contributions to strengthening friendship between Japan and other countries.

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Darai, President of the Federation, thanked the Japanese Embassy in the country for its continued and fruitful cooperation with the Federation, and its great interest in developing Emirati judo, especially at the age levels, in light of the continued joint interest from Tokai University in Japan, where the championship continues to be held in The framework of the university’s distinguished cooperation relations with the Judo Federation, especially at the school and age levels.