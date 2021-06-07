Sharjah (Union)
The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Embassy of the Republic of Guatemala in the country discussed a number of issues of common interest related to cooperation and economic partnerships between the business communities of the two countries, during the Chamber’s recent reception of the Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala Lars Pera and the commercial advisor of the Embassy Jose Basila.
The meeting dealt with how to benefit from the strong relations between the two sides.
