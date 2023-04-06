Sharjah (Union) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed, with the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, ways to develop and strengthen cooperation relations between the two sides, and coordinate efforts to develop mechanisms that help explore more markets and economic partnerships and monitor investment opportunities in various vital sectors, and everything that meets the requirements of investors. In a way that enhances Sharjah’s position as an economic center that attracts investments, and in line with the requirements of comprehensive and sustainable development in the Emirate of Sharjah.

This came during the meeting, which was held at the Chamber’s headquarters, in the presence of Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Head of the Government Relations Department in Sharjah, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Muhammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of the Sharjah Chamber.

During the meeting, they discussed joint action mechanisms to implement the directives of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah issued recently approving the project to establish government commercial liaison offices, which aim to introduce investment opportunities and work to attract foreign investment, support participation in local and international exhibitions and forums, stimulate trade and investment, and serve the private sector. and the development of economic relations.

positive partnership

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais stressed the keenness of the Sharjah Chamber to strengthen relations with all government departments and agencies in order to enhance the positive partnership in affirming the ability and attractiveness of the business environment in the emirate to provide facilities and incentives to it, indicating that this meeting with the Government Relations Department in Sharjah will contribute to strengthening cooperation between the two sides. And work to coordinate efforts to put in place mechanisms that help explore more markets and economic and investment partnerships that benefit the emirate, in order to provide all capabilities to contribute to achieving sustainable development in a way that serves all sectors and implements the directives of the wise leadership in Sharjah, given the role that each party plays towards society. economy, its activities and sectors.

external posts

The meeting reviewed marketing mechanisms for Sharjah’s economy, identifying target markets, in addition to joint cooperation in the emirate’s external participation in various economic forums, whether those that come within the state’s trade missions or approved within the promotional plan to discover new markets, promote and develop national exports, and attract quality investments that are feasible for the economy. National and within the Emirate’s objectives in its comprehensive development path.