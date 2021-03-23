Sharjah (Al Ittihad) – The Sharjah Book Authority – Eastern Region will hold a discussion session remotely, under the title “Creative Thinking Skills”, on Wednesday, March 31, during which it hosts the certified trainer Rawan Al Nisour, to talk about the different basics of thinking that should be presented to children. And the role of the family, educational institutions and training centers in educating the new generations.

During the session, which will be held on the “Sharjah Read” platform at 5:00 pm, Al-Nisour will present many skills related to sound thinking that serve the education of children on knowledge and creativity. The trainer who won the gold award in the international Stevie competition in the Middle East, which is one of the The most prestigious awards given to pioneering works in the world, in recognition of the efforts and achievements of companies, for many points of interest to families, teachers, and everyone who has a relationship with children and young people.