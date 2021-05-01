Ali Maali (Sharjah)

It seems that the citizen coach has become an icon of tournaments in Sharjah Club, where the club returned after years thanks to the national coaches the ability to achieve titles, which is what happened in football with the success of Abdulaziz Al-Anbari in restoring the prestige and prestige of the football team by returning to the title of the league after the absence of 23 years, and qualifying For the 16th round of the AFC Champions League after 17 years.

Abdul Hamid Ibrahim, coach of the basketball team, was able to restore the league championship to the king after the absence of 16 years, but the new thing that this capable coach made is to achieve a title that is the first in the history of the club, the Cup of His Highness, the Vice President of the State, by beating the ancient and ancient Al-Ahly youth in this tournament He was crowned the title 5 times, and was looking for the hexagram, but this time it collided with the royal wall, and this tournament was launched in 2007, and won its first three titles, Al-Nasr Club, then Al-Wasl with the 2010/2011 edition title, and after that Al-Ahly Shabab imposes its control over it for 5 consecutive seasons. Whether in the name of Al-Ahly Club and Al-Shabab Club previously, until the 2015/2016 season, then the championship stops, and this season returns again to be achieved by Sharjah for the first time.

Sharjah confirmed its strong comeback this season through its well-deserved victory in two of the 3 titles in the season, the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, and the Cup of His Highness the Vice President of the State, and also played the final of the League Championship against Al-Ahly Youth, and in the past the team qualified for the finals but failed in Achieving titles, a situation that changed with Abdul Hamid Ibrahim assuming the task. Ali Salem Al-Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Club, expressed this local industry of national coaches that restored titles and glories to the king, saying: There are great efforts being made by the club’s management, and the able technical coach Abdul Hamid Ibrahim has his great mark in the return of titles, he has given us great confidence in The administrative apparatus, with their ability to evaluate matters and what can be developed during the coming period in the ranks of the team, as it needs some elements to support their ranks in the centers that it needs to preserve these gains.

For his part, Major General Ismail Al Gergawi praised the general level of the match, saying: “There is a group of national team players in the ranks of the two teams, so the fun and excitement was present from the beginning until the last seconds, and these two big teams succeeded in sharing the season’s titles, and our happiness was great in Al Ittihad by the distinguished conclusion of the last Domestic season championships Despite the global health atmosphere, our referees appeared in the match on the best in managing this season’s matches.