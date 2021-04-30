Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

The Sharjah team crowned the Cup of His Highness, Vice President of the State, by winning the final match over Al-Ahly youth team 82-81, in the match that took place at Sheikh Rashid Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum Hall in Al Wasl Club. And he ended the first half with a score of 55/31.

Al-Fursan tried in the second half and succeeded in reducing the difference at times to 4 points a minute before the end of the match, and the interval continued to shrink until it reached one point by the end of the match, but Sharjah succeeded in the end in winning the second title this season, after winning the cup before. His Highness, the President of the State, at the expense of Al-Ahly Youth as well, to impose the king himself on the local basketball season with two out of three titles.