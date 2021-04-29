Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

The basket of Sharjah and Al-Ahly youth continues to write the local history, when the two teams meet tomorrow in the final of the Vice President’s Cup, as it represents the fourth final meeting between them within 194 days, after the start came in the final of last season’s league, during which “the king” was crowned after the title was absent from his castle. For 16 years, and in the 2020/2021 season, the “Knights” regained the league title again, to renew the meeting between the two teams in the third final of the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, who was kidnapped by Sharjah, to become the fourth day in a short period of time that occurred for the first since the founding of the game association in 1976.

At 9:45 pm tomorrow evening, the Al Wasl club hall will witness a special race between the two great castles, at the end of the men’s stage season competitions, through which the two teams will seek to win their second title, after they exchanged dominance over the two opening championships titles, by crowning Shabab Al-Ahly Last March, the league title, and Sharjah on the fourth of this month, the Cup of His Highness the President of the State. Sharjah is aspiring to its first historic title in the Vice President’s Cup competition, which started for the first time the 2007-2008 season, while Al-Ahly youth are asking to be on top of the most-crowned teams in the championship, and to grab a sixth title in their career after their titles in the seasons (2011-2012, 2012-2013 and 2013-2014) And 2016-2017 and 2017-2018), and the breakup of the partnership that binds him with Al-Nasr, with five titles each. Each team relies on a group of game talents from local elements who provide an enjoyable performance, as well as foreign elements who do their best. Under the leadership of Abdul Hamid Ibrahim, the citizen coach who restored the prestige of the king in the basketball game, relies on the services of each of the internationals: Rashid Nasser, Jassim Mohammed, Omar Khaled, Younis Khamis, Hamid Hashel, and Maam American Taylor Wilkson, who is in his fourth season with the team, and has previously crowned the team with the Gulf Club Championship duality in its last two editions, in addition to last season’s league title and the President’s Cup for the current season. On the other hand, Al-Ahly youth coach and former club player Saeed Atiq is running his first final, after he took over the technical leadership last week in place of the Italian coach Giorgio Viali, who was dispensed with by the club’s management, and Atiq relies on the services of his former teammates from among the stars of the national team, including the brothers Mohamed and Ahmed. Abdul Latif, Saeed and Mohamed Mubarak, next to Qais Omar, Talal Salem and Khalifa Khalil, in addition to the American playmaker Justin Brunel, and behind him is the German national team’s focal point Mike Zakir.