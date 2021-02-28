Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Endowment Department announced the start of the implementation of the first phase of replacing its donation booths that are spread in several regions in the Emirate of Sharjah, with the aim of providing a comfortable work environment for workers and upgrading the level of services provided to members of society.

As the new cabins were chosen for their aesthetics, design, and the large interior space compared to the old cabins, with the availability of air conditioning systems and equipped with all the necessary requirements that enable workers to perform their tasks efficiently and effectively to provide quality services to the public.